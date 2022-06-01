Abstract

OBJECTIVE/BACKGROUND: Many studies have reported associations between disturbing dream occurrence and internalizing symptoms in adults, but the extent to which such associations also characterize adolescents remains unknown. The main goal of the present longitudinal study was to evaluate the strength and stability of the associations between disturbing dream frequency, suicidal ideation, and internalizing symptoms from ages 13 to 18.



METHODS: Participants (N = 434) drawn from two longitudinal birth cohort studies on child development in the province of Quebec, Canada, completed annual self-reports of disturbing dream frequency, suicidal ideation, and levels of depression and anxiety.



RESULTS: Two separate cross-lagged panel models for symptoms of depression and anxiety were conducted with both models showing similar results. In early adolescence, high levels of and higher change in disturbing dream frequency were associated with increased odds of reporting later suicidal ideation, whereas in mid to late adolescence, increased odds of reporting suicidal ideation at age 17 was associated with increased disturbing dream frequency at age 18. Across adolescence, increased levels of depression and anxiety were associated with increased odds of reporting later suicidal ideation and increased disturbing dream frequency.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings support previous literature suggesting that disturbing dream frequency, depression, and anxiety, are risk factors for suicidal ideation throughout adolescence. The present longitudinal study allows for a refinement of our conceptualization of disturbing dream and their relation to suicide and internalizing symptoms throughout adolescence and suggests that the collection of information on disturbing dream and internalizing symptoms during early adolescence may help screen adolescents for suicide risk.

Language: en