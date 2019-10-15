Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social competence training interventions, especially child-focused ones, have proven to be effective in the treatment of children with conduct disorder. Therapy homework assignments implemented between the therapy sessions are essential for practicing strategies developed during treatment sessions and transferring them to everyday life. However, clinical experience shows that patients' adherence regarding these assignments is often low, thus diminishing the treatment success. One obstacle in this regard is a lack of motivation. The use of smartphone apps in the context of child and adolescent psychotherapy is relatively new, and may provide novel ways to improve the transfer of coping strategies to daily life between treatment sessions. However, only a small number of high-quality studies have analyzed the systematic use of smartphone apps in therapy. The present study will therefore evaluate patients' homework assignment adherence when using a smartphone app as compared to a paper-and-pencil method.



METHOD: The study will be conducted as a randomized controlled trial to evaluate the impact of a smartphone app on the adherence to therapy homework assignments (n = 35) in the treatment of children with aggressive behavior aged 6-12 years compared to paper-and-pencil homework assignments (n = 35).



DISCUSSION: This trial is intended as a pilot study and aims to provide a basis for a subsequent multicenter trial. However, the results may already lead to recommendations for the development and use of mental health-related smartphone apps for children and adolescents with aggressive behavior problems. TRIAL REGISTRATION: Trial registration AUTHARK: German Clinical Trials Register (DRKS) DRKS00015625. Registered on 15th October 2019.

Language: en