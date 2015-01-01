|
Citation
|
Zhang G, Feng W, Lei Y. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(14): e8400.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Humans are at the core of the social-technical system, and their behavioral errors affect the reliability and safety of the entire system in varying degrees. Occupational accidents and large-scale industrial accidents are often attributed to human errors, accounting for more than 80% of accidents. In view of the complexity of systems and the coupling of elements, a new HFA method is proposed based on a complex network. According to system safety theory, a complex network is regarded as a network composed of humans, matters, environments, and management, and the basic structure of the HFA network is summarized. On this basis, a system safety method of HFA is developed which proposes a universal human error causation model. Moreover, a network analysis method for human errors is also presented, which is a comprehensive analysis of human errors that have occurred. Finally, the above methods are applied to gas explosion accidents that occurred in China.
Language: en