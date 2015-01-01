|
Schroeder K, Dumenci L, Sarwer DB, Noll JG, Henry KA, Suglia SF, Forke CM, Wheeler DC. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(13): e7819.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35805478
This study evaluated methods for creating a neighborhood adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) index, a composite measure that captures the association between neighborhood environment characteristics (e.g., crime, healthcare access) and individual-level ACEs exposure, for a particular population. A neighborhood ACEs index can help understand and address neighborhood-level influences on health among individuals affected by ACEs.
trauma; adverse childhood experiences; geospatial; index; methods; neighborhood; neighborhood ACEs index; obesity; spatial