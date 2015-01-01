Abstract

Sleep paralysis (SP) is a hypnagogic or hypnopompic state associated with the inability to move while conscious. Recurrent isolated sleep paralysis (RISP) is a type of REM parasomnia. Individuals experiencing anxiety disorders, PTSD, exposure to chronic stress, or shift work are at risk of developing this sleep disorder. This study aimed to assess: (1) the prevalence, frequency, and symptomatology of SP, and (2) the impact of the severity of anxiety symptoms, perceived stress, and lifestyle mode variables on the frequency and severity of SP in four professional groups at high risk of SP (n = 844): nurses and midwives (n = 172), policemen (n = 174), teachers (n = 107), and a group of mixed professions-"other professions" (n = 391). The study used a battery of online questionnaires: the Sociodemographic and Health Status Questionnaire, the SP-EPQ, the PCL -5, the STAI-T, the PSWQ and the PSS-10. The prevalence of SP was the lowest among policemen (15.5%) and the highest in the group of "other professions" (39.4%). The association of SP with symptoms of PTSD and anxiety was confirmed in the group of nurses and "other professions". Among other factors modulating the incidence and severity of SP were: age, BMI, smoking, alcohol consumption, sleep duration, and perceived stress. This study indicates that there exist links between SP and psychological and lifestyle factors, suggesting a complex etiology for this sleep disorder. Due to the high prevalence of SP in the studied groups of occupations, further research is necessary to develop preventive and therapeutic methods for SP.

