Citation
Almquist YB, Straatmann VS. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(13): e7881.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35805537
Abstract
When parents are unable to raise their children or to meet the minimum acceptable standards for their care, this can lead to involvement with child welfare services. In some cases, children are separated from their families and taken into out-of-home care (OHC). For good reason, prior research has primarily focused on the lifelong development of these children, and there is now extensive evidence showing that the experience of placement in OHC is predictive of worse outcomes in almost every dimension of adult life [1,2,3,4,5,6]. It is nonetheless likely that the treatment of OHC as a risk factor at the level of the individual child greatly underestimates the scope of the issue from a public health perspective. Here, we argue that gaining more knowledge about the familial circumstances under which the child welfare services enter--and, in many cases, later on exit--the scene would not only facilitate the understanding of why experiences of OHC tend to leave such long-lasting marks on children, but also how they reflect and contribute to inequalities at the population level.
Language: en