Abstract

This study aims to understand the trend distribution of violent injuries in Taiwan from 2000 to 2015. It used the data of outpatient, emergency, and hospitalization of 2 million people in the National Health Insurance sample from 2000 to 2015. We analyzed children and adolescents (hereinafter referred to as children, 0-17 years old), adults (18-64 years old), and The Elderly (over 65 years old) who suffered for the first time. The standardized rate of medical treatment for violent injuries was compared annually using the Poisson regression method. A total of 11,077 victims (7163 men, 3914 women) suffered violence during the 15 years, and the standardized rate of medical treatment for violence in adults dropped from 6.01 (1/10(4)) in 2001 to 2.58 (1/10(4)) in 2015. The standardized rate of medical treatment in adults over the years was higher than that in children (2.96(2001), 1.23(2015)) and The Elderly (3.52(2001), 1.62(2015)). The medical treatment rate of the adult generation is higher than that of the children and the elderly. The relative hazard ratio (RR) decreased from 2.38 in 2001 to 1.13 in 2014 (but the RR in 2014 was not significant). Furthermore, the rate of adult violence treatment has been decreasing every year, which shows that the government has achieved remarkable results in general violence prevention. With the accelerated aging of Taiwan's population, it is expected that older adults exposed to the risk of violence will also increase and become more serious. Therefore, the government should continue to pay attention to this issue.

