|
Citation
|
Shenkman G, Levy S, Winkler ZBD, Bass D, Geller S. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(13): e7946.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35805604
|
Abstract
|
This study aimed to explore the psychological welfare, as indicated by postnatal depressive symptomatology, life satisfaction, and posttraumatic growth (growth after contending with stressful birth events), of Israeli gay fathers through surrogacy in comparison to heterosexual fathers. For that purpose, a sample of 167 Israeli fathers (M = 35.6, SD = 4.4) was recruited (68 identified as gay fathers through surrogacy and 99 as heterosexual fathers). Participants completed questionnaires assessing their postnatal depressive symptomatology, life satisfaction, and sense of posttraumatic growth after becoming fathers.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Israel; gay fathers; gay men; growth; postnatal depression; same-sex parents; surrogacy