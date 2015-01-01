Abstract

The delivery workforce in China has grown substantially within the past decade. As this industry has grown, job demands (JD) have also increased to ensure productivity. Accordingly, delivery drivers are increasingly facing volatile and stressful work conditions that could influence their Positive and Negative Affect (PANA), which has been an important predictor of their health and well-being. This study utilizes a sample of modern delivery drivers in Beijing, China (n = 240) to study how the job demands-resources theory (JD-R) was related to PANA. The results indicate delivery drivers experience relatively high JD and moderate JR at their places of employment. As expected, JR were positively associated with PA and negatively associated with NA. Meanwhile, JD were positively related to NA; however, JD were also positively associated with PA within the sample. Further interaction analysis showed that only drivers with high JD and high JR were positively associated with PA and that drivers with high JD and low JR were associated with high NA and had no effect on PA. These findings call for support for Chinese delivery drivers who face high job stress and high job demands.

