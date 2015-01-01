Abstract

The indoor navigation method shows great application prospects that is based on a wearable foot-mounted inertial measurement unit and a zero-velocity update principle. Traditional navigation methods mainly support two-dimensional stable motion modes such as walking; special tasks such as rescue and disaster relief, medical search and rescue, in addition to normal walking, are usually accompanied by running, going upstairs, going downstairs and other motion modes, which will greatly affect the dynamic performance of the traditional zero-velocity update algorithm. Based on a wearable multi-node inertial sensor network, this paper presents a method of multi-motion modes recognition for indoor pedestrians based on gait segmentation and a long short-term memory artificial neural network, which improves the accuracy of multi-motion modes recognition. In view of the short effective interval of zero-velocity updates in motion modes with fast speeds such as running, different zero-velocity update detection algorithms and integrated navigation methods based on change of waist/foot headings are designed. The experimental results show that the overall recognition rate of the proposed method is 96.77%, and the navigation error is 1.26% of the total distance of the proposed method, which has good application prospects.

