Abstract

To the Editor In their study of fatal drug overdoses among young people aged 10 to 24 years, Hall and colleagues report 21 689 deaths from 2015 to 2019, which resulted in 1.23 million years of lost life (YLL). This averages to 57 YLL per overdose death, a devastating statistic.The authors' life expectancy data source, the Social Security Administration Period Life Table, did not include information on race; therefore, race-specific YLLs were not provided. However, we can be reasonably sure that the burden of YLL is rapidly changing in ways that are closely tied to race. From 2015 to 2020, the age-adjusted drug overdose death rate for young White male individuals increased by 37%, rising from 9.1 to 12.5 per 100 000 people. By contrast, the rate quadrupled for young Black male individuals, rising from 2.7 to 10.8. Similarly, for young White female individuals, the overdose death rate increased by 41%, rising from 4.1 to 5.8. For young Black female individuals, the rate more than tripled, rising from 1.4 to 4.6.

