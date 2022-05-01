Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to compare low socioeconomic status, urban early adolescents' (EAs) attitudes toward gender, gender diversity and sexual diversity in two contexts with similar progressive legal frameworks for gender equality and nondiscrimination, South Africa and Belgium, to understand the ways in which adolescents modify or conform to prevailing attitudes.



METHODS: The study used a cross-sectional design and sampled 1,102 and 569 EAs (between 11 and 15 years old) in Belgium and South Africa respectively. Quantitative data were collected using tablets. Sample characteristics and gender attitude scales are described and compared in the two countries, and between boys and girls within each country. Comparisons are conducted on the mean score for the 5-point Likert scale items on the gender attitude scales.



RESULTS: Girls in both countries expressed more tolerant attitudes toward same-sex romantic relationships and experienced more gender diverse emotional attraction and physical attraction to same-sex individuals than boys. Generally, boys endorsed more heteronormative relationship norms and other stereotypical attitudes than girls. Conversely, girls tended to embrace sexual double standards more than boys. South African EAs exhibited more sexual diversity but less tolerant attitudes toward gender and gender diversity. Belgian EAs, especially girls, tended to exhibit more tolerant attitudes toward diversity in gender identity.



DISCUSSION: There were important differences in attitudes toward gender, gender diversity, and sexual diversity among EAs, despite the countries' similar progressive legislative frameworks. In the future, sociocultural and other determinants of EAs' attitudes should be further explored at different levels from the individual to the societal.

