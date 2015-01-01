|
Citation
|
Sivasankaran SK, Balasubramanian V. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(3): 382-403.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVEs Hit-and-run crashes account for about 14% of total accidents (MoRTH 2017) in India despite it being a cognizable offense under the Indian motor vehicle act of 1988. Hit-and-run crashes also account for a significant number of pedestrian crashes. A better understanding of these crashes is required to reduce the severity of pedestrian crashes. Recent reports claim that there is an increase in the number of fatal victims concerning pedestrians in 2017 over 2016. The number of pedestrians killed in road accidents has climbed from 15,746 in 2016 to 20,457 in 2017 (29.9% increase).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hit-and-run crashes; logistic regression; pedestrian safety; road traffic accidents