Fındık G, Kaçan B, Solmazer G, Ersan, Üzümcüoğlu Zihni Y, Azık D, Özkan T, Lajunen T, Öz B, Pashkevich A, Pashkevich M, Danelli-Mylona V, Georgogianni D, Berisha Krasniqi E, Krasniqi M, Makris E, Shubenkova K, Xheladini G. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(3): 430-452.
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Values are supposed to transcend specific situations and contexts. A country-independent relationship is expected between individual values and aggressive driving. The purpose of this novel study was to investigate the relationship between individual values and aggressive driving. The data were collected from five countries, namely, Estonia, Greece, Kosovo, Russia, and Turkey. The number of participants was 124 in Estonian, 272 in Greek, 107 in Kosovar, 132 in Russian, and 87 in Turkish samples. Participants filled out a demographic information form, Driver Anger Indicators Scale, and Short-Schwartz's Value Survey.
Aggressive driving; basic individual values; cross-cultural study; driver behaviour