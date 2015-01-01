|
Champahom T, Jomnonkwao S, Karoonsoontawong A, Ratanavaraha V. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(3): 523-540.
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
OBJECTIVE: Rear-end crashes are a type of road traffic accident that occurs frequently. Currently, the application of advanced statistical models to predict the frequency of accident numbers has increased because such models enable accuracy in predictions. The study focuses on the application of these statistical models to determine the relationship between explanatory variables and the frequency of rear-end crashes.
Language: en
Hierarchical model; rear-end crash; spatial model; Thai highway