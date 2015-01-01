Abstract

When approaching a signalized grade crossing, drivers may run the red light due to the absence of yellow signal or neglect of the warning. Some warning countermeasures such as traffic signs and in-vehicle audio warning (IVAW) have the potential to improve drivers' risk perception abilities and safety at grade crossings. In this study, a driving simulator-based experiment was conducted to investigate the effects of proposed signs and markings (PSM) and IVAW on driving behaviors at grade crossings with flashing light (FLGCs). A conceptual model was developed which divided the stop/go process into three successive stages, i.e., approach stage, reaction stage and action stage. Our experiment results showed the proposed warning countermeasure could significantly improve drivers' performance of each stage by lowering driving speed and promoting drivers to take early and smooth brake actions. The findings suggest that the designed countermeasures have the potential to reduce FLGCs crashes and provide safety benefits in foggy weather. Moreover, human factors such as gender should be considered while deploying the collision-avoidance warning countermeasures.

