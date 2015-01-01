Abstract

Drivers approaching a signalized intersection during the onset of yellow are often in a dilemma whether to stop or go. It has been reported in past studies that drivers in India are aggressive and often run a red light, creating dangerous situations. In this study, the distribution of the dilemma zone is analyzed for selected signalized intersections characterized by mixed traffic conditions. A total of 893 vehicle trajectories and the drivers' responses during the yellow phase were recorded at three high-speed signalized intersections. The drivers' behavior intending to stop or go during the yellow phase was modeled as a binary decision. The length and location of the dilemma zone were found to be influenced by the vehicle speed during the yellow phase, distance from stop line, vehicle type, and lane occupied, indicating the dynamic nature of the dilemma zone. The findings of the effect of vehicle type revealed that the car has the longest length of the dilemma zone, whereas the truck has the shortest length. The analysis of approach speeds showed that 85th percentile speed at the onset of yellow was higher than the posted speed limit, indicating the aggressive and incompliance nature of the drivers.

