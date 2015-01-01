Abstract

Connected vehicle technology relying on Human Machine Interface (HMI) achieve a dominant position in the overall safety improvement. However, the impact of HMI on the driver's visual attention cannot be ignored, especially on the accident-prone foggy freeway. The objective of this paper is to evaluate the level of distraction caused by HMI in data analysis of drivers' visual characteristics and to establish a generic evaluation methodology. A connected vehicle test platform has been established based on the driving simulator, in which visibility was set to the level of heavy fog and the technical condition was set in two conditions (with or without HMI). Measurement of driving behavior parameters include frequency of fixations and saccades and the proportion of fixation. The researchers compared and analyzed the driver's visual characteristics and the degree of distraction in a combination of indices based on the AttenD algorithm, setting two technical conditions in a heavy fog. Drivers suffering more visual distraction and interference with HMI may have an impact on the driver's driving safety. The results provide a generic approach to evaluate the HMI of a connected vehicle system and a safety assessment methodology for the connected vehicle system.

