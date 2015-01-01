Abstract

In this study, a driving simulator experiment was conducted to investigate the influence of tunnel retro-reflective arch (TA) on driving behavior, through the employment and analysis of TAs with disparate spacing alternatives (no TAs, TAs with a spacing of 200 m, and TAs with a spacing of 300 m) and tunnel lengths (800 m, 1800 m, 3500 m, and 5800 m). The performances of a total of 32 drivers were collected and assessed. The tunnels and TAs were accurately replicated in the driving simulator. On the basis of the experimental data, four behavioral variables, namely, average speed, the standard deviation of speed, the standard deviation of acceleration, and lateral position were obtained. A series of linear mixed models with random effects were estimated to reveal the contributing factors of driving behavior subjected to TAs variation. The results demonstrate that drivers showed significantly higher consciousness of speed control and lower mental stress, coupled with less risky driving behavior, under the condition of TAs in long and extra-long tunnels. Furthermore, drivers are more comfortable subjected to TAs with a spacing of 300 m.

Language: en