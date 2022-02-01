Abstract

Although the number of road traffic accidents, fatalities, injuries has been slightly reduced in recent years, HCMC (Ho Chi Minh City) would still face challenges in reducing and restraining road traffic accidents in the future. This paper presents the results of road traffic accident data analysis over the past 3 years that we collected from the Road-Railway Police Bureau in HCMC. Based on the results, we could be able to deeply understand trends, characteristics, and causes of road traffic accidents. Such a deep understanding is a scientific basis to study and formulate synchronous strategy along with specific solutions to solve road traffic accident problems more effectively in the future.

