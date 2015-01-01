Abstract

This paper presents the results of a study that explores the desired monthly cost savings that would motivate older adults to change their regular mobility choices to ridesourcing. Using data from a stated preference survey, various socioeconomic and demographic attributes and personal attitudinal factors were examined to investigate their impacts on older adults' ridesourcing adoption decisions. Random parameter ordered logit models were developed for older adults (age 65 and older) and young adults (age 64 and younger) separately to investigate whether and how the contributing factors differ. The potential heterogeneity in the impacts of these variables was also examined. Model results showed significant differences between older and younger adults' motivations for ridesourcing adoption. For older adults, those who were less educated or sensitive to travel costs required lower economic incentives, and were therefore easier to persuade to switch to ridesourcing. In contrast, older adults who had a positive view about private vehicle utilities, had trust issues with traveling with strangers, used private vehicles for regular trips, and shopped online regularly showed higher expectations of monthly cost savings to switching to ridesourcing. While these attitudes played a significant role in older adults' decision-making, socioeconomic and demographic attributes, such as age and income, were more influential in young adults' ridesourcing choices. The results provide a better understanding of the older adults' motivations to switch to ridesourcing for monthly cost savings. The findings could be helpful for planners and policymakers to better plan for older adults to meet their mobility needs.

