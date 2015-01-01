Abstract

The acceptable walking distance (AWD) to public transit is a key design input for transit-oriented development. However, standard guidelines for determining the AWD may not be appropriate for Thailand because of its tropical climate. In this study, the AWD to public transit in Bangkok was determined. A stated preference technique called the price sensitivity meter was applied to examining the AWD to metro and bus stations. Respondents were asked to consider two scenarios: the current scenario unsuitable for walking and a hypothetical more suitable scenario with increased shade. The results showed that the AWD was less for Bangkok than that suggested by standard methods. The AWD was greater for outlying areas than for the central business district and for metro stations than for bus stops. However, no relation was found between the walking distances and sociodemographic factors or trip characteristics. The average and maximum AWD were consistent with that obtained by studies for Bangkok and station spacing in the study area, respectively. The results also suggest that the maximum AWD can simply be estimated from the 65th-70th percentile of the responses to the Far question. Improving the walking environment would increase the maximum AWD by 1.6-1.77 times.

