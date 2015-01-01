|
Citation
|
Wang X, Liu Y, Zhu C, Yao Y, Helbich M. J. Transp. Geogr. 2022; 99: e103303.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Active travel to school is considered one of the channels for improving schoolchildren's daily physical activity level. The built environment is increasingly recognized as a factor likely to influence travel behavior. However, previous studies have primarily captured the macro-level built environment, usually assumed to be linearly associated with active travel to school. Using travel data from Beijing (China) enriched with street view imagery, this study employs generalized additive mixed models to examine non-linear associations between the odds of children's walking to school and streetscape built environmental attributes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Active travel to school; Built environment; Generalized additive mixed model; Non-linear relationship; Street view imagery