|
Citation
|
Zhou Y, Yuan Q, Ding F, Chen M, Yang C, Guo T. J. Transp. Geogr. 2022; 102: e103368.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The steady trend of aging has caused great concern on how cities should better accommodate the social needs of aged population. Older people in general have more leisure time than younger adults but are found highly constrained in daily travel. To examine the imbalance between travel demand and transport supply among older adults, this paper decomposes their daily travel into two categories (visits to non-ubiquitous and ubiquitous facilities) according to major characteristics of travel behaviors using Nanjing Household Travel Survey data. Multinominal logit (MNL) models are applied to exploit the effects of household and personal characteristics, trip characteristics, local supplies, and public transport services on travel mode choices.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aging; Multinominal logit model; Nanjing; Non-ubiquitous facilities; Travel constraints; Travel mode choice