Abstract

Introduction

Long-haul truck drivers (LHTD) work long hours, often driving while fatigued, resulting in an increased risk of crashes. To reduce fatigue, all LHTD will be required to implement an electronic logging device (ELD) in Canada. The purpose of this study was to (1) compare fatigue and the work environment in LHTDs using an ELD to those who were not; and 2) assess LHTD perceptions of using an ELD.

Methods

LHTD were recruited across two Western Canadian provinces from seven different truck stops. The sample consisted of 59 LHTD who completed surveys and interviews.

Results

The average age of the participants was 53.0±12.9 y (range 23-89); 95% were men. LHTD using ELDs reported significantly better quality of sleep and being less fatigued. LHTD reported being less stressed when using an ELD; however, its intended use was complicated by the lack of suitable parking areas. While some LHTD considered the ELDs easier and faster to use, some also found using the technology difficult to learn. Some LHTD were also concerned that ELD use would reduce income potential.

Conclusion

Our evidence showed that ELD use reduced fatigue and reported stress in LHTD. While the ELD is meant to reduce fatigue and ensure compliance of the hours-of-service regulations, issues surrounding appropriate parking zones and the perceptions of lost income from using ELDs require consideration.

