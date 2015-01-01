Abstract

Introduction

Road traffic injuries are a major but neglected global challenge. There are high and rising rates of road traffic injuries in Nepal. Most of the studies reporting these injuries in Nepal have used quantitative methods to describe the injury burden. Little qualitative research has been conducted to describe the contexts and social processes surrounding crashes, or public perceptions of risks and potential solutions. The aim of this study was to explore the perceptions of road dangers from communities living alongside a major highway in Nepal.

Methods

In this qualitative study we recruited members of neighbourhood development committees and a mother's group to take part in focus groups exploring their views. Data were audio-recorded, transcribed, translated and analysed thematically.

Results

Four focus groups were conducted involving 34 participants aged 24-65. Our study findings highlight the challenges faced by people living near a major highway and their fear of getting injured on the road. Five themes that emerged were: risky behaviours of road users, infrastructure for safer behaviour, poor condition and maintenance of roads and vehicles, limited adherence and enforcement of traffic laws, and the need for road safety awareness programmes.

Conclusion

The community groups expressed multiple concerns regarding the safety of members of their communities and lived-in fear of death and injury on the road where they lived. There is an urgent need for government agencies to understand these concerns and to take action in relating to infrastructure provision, regulation and behavioural change programmes.

