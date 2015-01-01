Abstract

The Hispanic/Latinx older adult population is classified as one of the most socioeconomically disadvantaged groups in the United States. These socioeconomic barriers are further exacerbated by language barriers, since Hispanic/Latinx older adults are less likely to speak proficient English than their younger counterparts (Patten, 2016). Of growing concerns, driving cessation in older adults, especially individuals from marginalized groups, can present a significant transportation planning problem and public health dilemma. In particular, these older adults may struggle to access healthcare, attend social activities, and conduct errands once they lose the ability to drive. With the population of Hispanic/Latinx older adults projected to grow rapidly in coming years, communities must adapt to accommodate their specific health and transportation needs.



The Healthy Buddy Program is a community-based initiative that pairs trained college students with transportation disadvantaged older adults to help them identify existing transportation and health resources in their communities. The Healthy Buddy Program was established out of the need to address health equity issues associated with the increasing number of older adults who have limited information on reliable and safe transportation. Preliminary qualitative interviews of older adults in Hillsborough County, Florida, revealed a need for concerted efforts and outreach to resolve equity issues that already exist for Hispanic/Latinx populations.



As such, the research team sought to determine whether a Spanish-language iteration of HB could improve mobility and quality-of-life among Hispanic/Latinx older adults in Hillsborough County, Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex/ San Antonio, Texas. A pilot test of the Spanish-Language Healthy Buddy Program was implemented in both locations. Four (4) participants were enrolled in Florida and 25 were enrolled in Texas. Due to Covid-19, older adults and student volunteers conducted the entirety of the program remotely, by phone. A pre- and post-survey was completed by 23 participants to identify any changes in measures of overall quality of life. The mean score for the post-test (61.17) was higher than the mean pre-test score (59.30) but was not statistically significant (p >.10).



FINDINGS from In-depth interviews revealed that the participants were receptive to the program model and enjoyed interactions with their student buddies even remotely. Study findings also provided insights that could be used to develop effective strategies to improve mobility among Hispanic/Latinx older adults.

