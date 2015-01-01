Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pregnancy is a time of great physical and psychological change. Commuting via public transport may be especially challenging for expectant mothers as it can be unpredictable (e.g., delays, cancellations), can involve multiple changes of transport methods, and involve negative conditions (e.g., overcrowding, lack of seating, high temperatures). Longer commutes have been linked to poorer mental health for expectant mothers. The present study aimed to identify the impact of commuting during pregnancy on women's physical and mental health. Transport for London (TfL) introduced the Baby-on-Board badge for commuters in London; a badge that can be worn by expectant mothers to indicate that they may need a seat while traveling. However, little is known about the effectiveness of the badge. The effectiveness of TfL's baby-on-board badge was therefore also explored.



Methods: This was a mixed-method study. An online survey of 295 participants over the age of 18 years was conducted to explore their views on commuting and the effectiveness of the baby-on-board badge. A subsample of female participants completed the General Health Questionnaire to assess the impact of commuting while pregnant on women's health. This was followed by a qualitative study in which 15 women who currently or previously commuted to work while pregnant participated in a semi-structured interview about their experience.



Results: The survey revealed that pregnant women self-rated their commute to work as significantly less enjoyable (M = 2.15, SD = 0.96) compared to women not currently pregnant (M = 2.48, SD = 1.01, t(167) = -1.96, p = 0.05). Half of women (51%) reported having to make adjustments to their commute, including travelling outside of peak times. However, there was no significant difference in mean general health score for female commuters who were currently pregnant. Qualitative findings revealed commuting was often a source of stress and anxiety and had detrimental effects on women's health and well-being, especially when they had pre-existing medical conditions. Although the majority of women commuting into London wore the Baby-on-Board badge during pregnancy, many women felt the badge was ignored or difficult to see during crowded commutes.



Conclusions: The main approach to supporting pregnant commuters is the TfL Baby-on-Board badge, but the effectiveness of this badge is mixed. A multi-agency approach involving transport agencies, employers, midwives and expectant mothers supporting pregnant commuters may result in a less stressful commute experience and improve women's well-being and productivity at work.

Language: en