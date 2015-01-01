|
Sadeghvaziri E. J. Transp. Health 2022; 25(Suppl): e101456.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Public transportation is designed to move people worldwide regardless of gender. Different forms of public transport have been used unevenly among different gender groups. The evolution of technology allows the transportation system to diversify. Many years ago, people had no way of traveling besides by foot; however, nowadays, individuals can utilize the subway systems, buses, cars, airplanes, trains, Uber, and Lyft. Most view transportation as a male-dominated field. For instance, majority of airplane pilots and Uber drivers are male. The disparity dates to women working inside the home while men worked outside the home. Women rarely used public transportation. These days, many women feel unsafe using public transportation, and they lack access to opportunities. Women's safety has the largest impact on the disparities amongst men and women within the transportation system. Waiting at bus stops or train stations is dangerous, especially for those who do not have regular work schedules. Therefore, transportation can be difficult for those without vehicles. These factors contribute to the gender disparity within the transportation system.
