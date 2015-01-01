Abstract

Introduction

The aim of this study was to use photovoice methodology to explore perceptions and lived experiences of cycling for transport. It was envisaged that the contextual information gathered from this qualitative study would provide novel insights into the meanings people ascribe towards cycling for transport.

Methods

Fifteen adult participants from Liverpool, England each generated three photographs representing what they like and what they dislike about cycling for transport, and what cycling for transport means to them, and completed a subsequent photo-elicitation telephone interview. Data were analysed through an iterative deductive and inductive process, firstly using the ecological model of active living as a thematic framework, and then inductively to enable emergent themes to be further explored. Pen profile figures were constructed to illustrate key emergent themes.

Results

The photovoice methodology generated complimentary and interconnected visual and narrative data which confirmed and uncovered new insights into intrapersonal, sociocultural and environmental factors relevant to cycling for transport experiences. Intrapersonal and perceived environmental factors had a stronger influence on cycling for transport than sociocultural factors. Road safety concerns were reported by all participants, and the provision of cycling infrastructure was reported as an enabler and barrier to transport cycling. The motivations and meanings ascribed to cycling for transport principally related to time saving and cost saving, as well as reliability.

Conclusions

Convenience was a recurring theme in the present study. Emphasising the relative speed and cost efficiency of cycling for transport, as well as the potential health and environmental benefits, could lead to more cycling for transport uptake.

