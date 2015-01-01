Abstract

Background

Physical activities such as walking are a form of transportation in the neighbourhood; people reach their destinations through walking. Research to date has substantially evidenced the beneficial effects of walking and other physical activities on health outcomes. From these perspectives, neighbourhood walkability and behaviours that improve it play a crucial role in healthy transportation.



Aim

To assess the associations between pro-environment behaviours (i.e., socially responsible consumption (SRC) and pro-environment behaviour (PEB)) and neighbourhood walkability, and to ascertain whether these relationships are moderated by sustainability knowingness.



Methods

This study employed a cross-sectional design with sensitivity analysis and recommended steps against common methods bias. The participants were residents in the Accra Metropolitan Area (Accra Metro), Ghana. Self-reported questionnaires were used to gather data from 625 residents. Exploratory factor analysis and hierarchical linear regression analysis were used to present the results.



Results

PEB and SRC had a positive association with neighbourhood walkability, with the latter having a stronger association with neighbourhood walkability. The relationship between these behaviours and neighbourhood walkability was significantly strengthened by sustainability knowingness.



Conclusion

Higher neighbourhood walkability was associated with higher SRC and PEB, which means that residents can contribute to improved neighbourhood walkability with their pro-environment behaviours. Residents' sustainability knowingness or their knowledge about sustainability and its importance can enhance the positive influence of pro-environment behaviours on neighbourhood walkability.

