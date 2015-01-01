|
Choi WC, Cheong KS, Na JY. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(3): 30-41.
미래 교통환경 변화 대응을 위한 도로표지 기능 다변화 전략: 시민의 도로표지 활용성을 중심으로
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
With the advent of autonomous driving, personal mobility, drones, and smart roads, it is necessary to respond to changes in the road traffic environment in the road guidance system. However, the use of road signs to guide the road is decreasing compared to the past due to the advent of devices such as navigation and smartphones. Therefore, in this study, a large-scale survey was conducted to derive road sign issues and usage plans to respond to future changes. Based on this, this study presented a strategy to diversify road sign functions by analyzing the factors affecting the use of road signs by citizens. As a result, first, it is necessary to provide real-time variable road guidance information that reflects user needs such as traffic, weather, and local events. Second, it is necessary to informatize digital road signs such as reflecting maps with precision. Third, it is necessary to demonstrate road guidance in a virtual environment that reflects various future mobility and road environments.
Language: ko