Abstract

With the advent of autonomous driving, personal mobility, drones, and smart roads, it is necessary to respond to changes in the road traffic environment in the road guidance system. However, the use of road signs to guide the road is decreasing compared to the past due to the advent of devices such as navigation and smartphones. Therefore, in this study, a large-scale survey was conducted to derive road sign issues and usage plans to respond to future changes. Based on this, this study presented a strategy to diversify road sign functions by analyzing the factors affecting the use of road signs by citizens. As a result, first, it is necessary to provide real-time variable road guidance information that reflects user needs such as traffic, weather, and local events. Second, it is necessary to informatize digital road signs such as reflecting maps with precision. Third, it is necessary to demonstrate road guidance in a virtual environment that reflects various future mobility and road environments.



===



자율주행, 전동 킥보드, 드론, 스마트도로 등의 출현에 따라 도로안내체계에서의 도로교통 환경변화 대응이 필요한 시점이다. 하지만 도로를 안내하는 도로표지는 내비게이션, 스마트폰 등의 디바이스 등장으로 예전에 비해 활용도가 감소되는 실정이다. 이에 본 연구는 미래사회 의 변화 환경에 적용될 도로표지 관련 이슈 및 활용방안을 도출하고자 대국민 설문조사를 수 행하였고, 이를 토대로 시민의 도로표지 활용성에 미치는 영향요인을 분석하여 도로표지 기능 다변화 전략을 제시하였다. 그 결과, 첫째, 교통, 기상, 지역행사 등 사용자 요구를 반영한 가변 형 도로안내 정보를 실시간으로 제공해야 된다. 둘째, 도로표지정보의 정밀도로지도 반영 등 디지털 도로표지 정보화 작업이 필요하다. 셋째, 다양한 미래 모빌리티 및 도로환경이 반영된 도로정보 안내 가상환경 실증기술 개발이 필요하다. 향후 각 전략별 심도 깊은 구체화 방안, 현장에 반영하기 위한 실증/정책 연구 등 후속연구가 활발히 진행되어, 국민들이 더욱 안전하 고 편리한 도로안내 서비스를 제공받을 수 있기를 기대한다.

Language: ko