Citation
Park J, Ku D, Jeong I, Lee S. J. Korea Inst. Intell. Transp. Syst. 2022; 21(3): 53-61.
Vernacular Title
생활시간조사에 기반한 보행활동시간 특성 분석
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Korea Institute of Intelligent Transportation Systems)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Despite the increasing importance of pedestrians and their walking individualities, walking activity time characteristics are yet to be studied. This study analyzes the walking activity time characteristics by group using the Time Use Survey data. In order to analyze the characteristics of each pedestrian group, cluster analysis and correspondence analysis were performed by dividing the walking styles into utilitarian and leisure-purpose walking. Those who did not undertake utilitarian walking were mainly the worker group, whereas subjects who walked could be classified into homemaker and student groups. The peak of the student group appeared clearly in the morning, with a dispersed peak obtained during the afternoon. Although the peak of the homemaker group was not precise, it was confirmed that they mainly walked in the afternoon. The worker group also did not participate in leisure-purpose walking, while the elderly group mostly undertook walking for leisure. These walking activity time characteristics of pedestrians are expected to be applied when establishing related pedestrian policies.
Language: ko