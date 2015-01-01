Abstract

Driver acceptance of autonomous driving is very important. The autonomous driving longitudinal controller, which is one of the factors affecting acceptability, consists of a high-level controller and a low-level controller. The host controller decides the cruise control and the space control according to the situation and creates the required target speed. The sub-controller performs control by creating an acceleration signal to follow the target speed. In this paper, we propose an algorithm to improve the inter-vehicle distance fluctuations that occur in the cruise control and space control switching problems in the host controller. The proposed method is to add an approach algorithm to the cruise control at the time of switching from cruise control to space control so that it is switched to space control at the correct switching distance. Through this, the error was improved from 12m error to 4m, and actual vehicle verification was performed.



자율주행 시스템의 수용성 보장은 중요하다. 시스템 수용성 요소 중 하나인 자율주행 종방 향 제어기는 상위 제어기와 하위 제어기로 구성된다. 상위 제어기는 Cruise 제어와 Space 제어 를 상황에 맞는 제어를 결정하고 필요한 목표 속도를 만든다. 하위 제어기에서는 목표 속도를 추종하기 위한 가속도 신호를 만들어서 제어를 수행한다. 본 논문에서는 상위 제어기에서 Cruise 제어와 Space 제어전환 문제에서 발생하는 차간거리 변동을 개선하는 알고리즘을 제안 한다. 제안한 방법은 Cruise 제어에서 Space 제어로 전환되는 시점에 Cruise 제어에 Approach 알고리즘을 추가하여 전환 거리에서 Space 제어로 전환되도록 하는 것이다. 이를 통해서 ± 12m 초기 오차에서 ±4m까지 오차를 개선했으며 실차검증을 수행하였다.



Keywords: Close following

