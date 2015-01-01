Abstract

This paper proposes a system that performs object detection and distance estimation for application to autonomous vehicles. Object detection is performed by a network that adjusts the split grid to the input image ratio using the characteristics of the recently actively used deep learning model YOLOv4, and is trained to a custom dataset. The distance to the detected object is estimated using a bounding box and homography. As a result of the experiment, the proposed method improved in overall detection performance and processing speed close to real-time. Compared to the existing YOLOv4, the total mAP of the proposed method increased by 4.03%. The accuracy of object recognition such as pedestrians, vehicles, construction sites, and PE drums, which frequently occur when driving to the city center, has been improved. The processing speed is approximately 55 FPS. The average of the distance estimation error was 5.25m in the X coordinate and 0.97m in the Y coordinate.



본 논문은 자율주행 차량 적용을 위한 객체 검출과 거리 추정을 수행하는 시스템을 제안한 다. 객체 검출은 최근 활발하게 사용되는 딥러닝 모델 YOLOv4의 특성을 이용해서 입력 이미 지 비율에 맞춰 분할 grid를 조정하고 자체 데이터셋으로 전이학습된 네트워크로 수행한다. 검 출된 객체까지의 거리는 bounding box와 homography를 이용해 추정한다. 실험 결과 제안하는 방법에서 전반적인 검출 성능 향상과 실시간에 가까운 처리 속도를 보였다. 기존 YOLOv4 대 비 전체 mAP는 4.03% 증가했다. 도심로 주행시 빈출하는 보행자, 차량 및 공사장 고깔(cone), PE드럼(drum) 등의 객체 인식 정확도가 향상되었다. 처리 속도는 약 55 FPS이다. 거리 추정 오차는 X 좌표 평균 약 5.25m, Y 좌표 평균 0.97m으로 나타났다.

