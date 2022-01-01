|
Blayney JA, Jaffe AE, Carroll Q, Read JP. Psychol. Violence 2022; 12(1): 52-62.
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Nonconsensual sexual experiences are common in college and freshmen year represents a high-risk time. Social contexts have been linked to nonconsensual sexual experiences, though it is unclear how or why these contexts confer risk. Routine activity theories posit that risk increases in contexts where there are potential perpetrators, vulnerable targets, and a lack of capable guardians. A small literature has applied routine activity theories to college women's nonconsensual sexual experiences, with a focus on between-person differences. The present study sought to expand this work by examining both between- and within-person variation in contextual risk as predictors of nonconsensual sexual experiences over time.
Language: en