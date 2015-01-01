|
Citation
|
Czornik M, Seidl D, Tavakoli S, Merten T, Lehrner J. Psychol. Inj. Law 2022; 15(2): 200-212.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Among embedded measures of performance validity, reaction time parameters appear to be less common. However, their potential may be underestimated. In the German-speaking countries, reaction time is often examined using the Alertness subtest of the Test of Attention Performance (TAP). Several previous studies have examined its suitability for validity assessment. The current study was conceived to examine a variety of reaction time parameters of the TAP Alertness subtest with a sample of 266 Austrian civil forensic patients. Classification results from the Word Memory Test (WMT) were used as an external indicator to distinguish between valid and invalid symptom presentations.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Alertness,; Embedded measures of validity; Forensic assessment; Performance validity tests; Reaction time; Symptom validity tests