Citation
Vašalić D, Masoničić Z, Milojević S, Ivković I, Pešić R. Mobil. Vehicle Mech. 2021; 47(4): 25-34.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, University in Kragujevac, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering; Serbian Society of Automotive Engineers)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
In this paper, some aspects concerning the management of road transport of dangerous goods using contemporary information systems for the sake of energy efficiency increase are presented. The prerequisite condition for optimal utilization of available vehicle fleet and improvement of their operational activities in the domain of road transport of dangerous goods is using sophisticated information systems. Compatibility database presented in this paper, as the central and most significant part of the information system, enables and simplifies the first important task in that manner i.e. obtaining the detailed list of dangerous goods that can be transported in the vehicle intended. Besides that, the analysis of the effects of vehicle constructional features variation onto the mentioned list of dangerous goods allowed for transport can be conducted as well. The information obtained from the compatibility database in conjunction with the geographical information system provides the optimal solution to the transport routes.
Language: en