Abstract

In this paper, some aspects concerning the management of road transport of dangerous goods using contemporary information systems for the sake of energy efficiency increase are presented. The prerequisite condition for optimal utilization of available vehicle fleet and improvement of their operational activities in the domain of road transport of dangerous goods is using sophisticated information systems. Compatibility database presented in this paper, as the central and most significant part of the information system, enables and simplifies the first important task in that manner i.e. obtaining the detailed list of dangerous goods that can be transported in the vehicle intended. Besides that, the analysis of the effects of vehicle constructional features variation onto the mentioned list of dangerous goods allowed for transport can be conducted as well. The information obtained from the compatibility database in conjunction with the geographical information system provides the optimal solution to the transport routes.



U ovom radu su predstavljeni neki aspekti upravljanja drumskim prevozom opasnih materija korišćenjem savremenih informacionih sistema u cilju povećanja energetske efikasnosti. Preduslov za optimalno korišćenje raspoloživog voznog parka i poboljšanje njihovih operativnih aktivnosti u domenu drumskog prevoza opasnih materija je primena sofisticiranih informacionih sistema. Baza podataka o kompatibilnosti predstavljena u ovom radu, kao centralni i najznačajniji deo informacionog sistema, omogućava i pojednostavljuje na taj način prvi važan zadatak, odnosno dobijanje detaljne liste opasnih materija koje se mogu prevoziti u predviđenom vozilu. Osim toga, može se izvršiti i analiza uticaja varijacija konstruktivnih karakteristika vozila na pomenuti spisak opasnih materija dozvoljenih za transport. Podaci dobijeni iz baze kompatibilnosti zajedno sa geografskim informacionim sistemom pružaju optimalno rešenje za transportne rute.

Language: en