Abstract

INTRODUCTION:



Continuous flow interventions were first introduced as an alternative to improve traffic operations in the intersections with severe congestion caused by heavy left-turn movements.

Objective:



This study quantified the effect of modifying the intersection angles of Double Continuous Flow Intersections (DCFI) on their operational characteristics. Mainly, the effects of changing the intersection angle between the different approaches of the main intersection and the angle of the minor cross-over intersections were investigated.

Methods:



VISSIM software simulation models were used for modifying several design features related to the DCFI and the operational performance was compared between the different simulation scenarios.

Results and Discussion:



Changes to the cross-over intersection angle increase the safety levels by providing better channelization of traffic movements on the minor intersections of the DCFI and reduce the intersection footprint to be used at high-density urban locations. Increasing the cross-over intersection angle and changing the layout geometry have adverse effects on the capacity of the conventional DCFI. This is mainly because of the added curvature in the intersection approaches which reduces the vehicle speeds, therefore reducing the overall capacity of the modified intersection when compared to the conventional DCFI. However, the total footprint for the intersection is reduced for the modified layout geometry, which improves the capacity of the DCFI.

Conclusion:



The study has explored the effects of modifying the DCFI intersection angles to fit the limited space in major urban areas on the capacity and performance of the intersection. It showed that DCFI designs could be applied in areas with limited space availability and skewed intersection angles.



© 2021 Khliefat et al.

