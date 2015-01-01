Abstract

Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) is the most prevailing violence form against the children in Pakistan. This study aims to: (1) Explore the defects in the system when child abuse happens; (2) Weaknesses and lapses in laws and regulations; (3) Conceivable challenges; (4) Causes behind a higher rate of acquittal in child abuse cases. This is a qualitative study using a thematic analysis design. In-depth interviews (n=13) were taken for acquiring the data. The research found that social pressure, attitude and annoyance environment in Police Station and delay in the medical examination could lead afflicted person or his/her family to compromise or withdraw from the case. Lack of knowledge during investigations is the reason for defective inquiries in child abuse cases. Implementation of the laws is found to be a major problem. Unavailability of any DNA related law in Pakistan, shortage of resources and equipment, and communication mechanisms between relevant departments are some other mainstream issues.

