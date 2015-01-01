|
This article explores the underlying dynamics of road safety as a global dilemma. It sheds light on Pakistan"s current infrastructure and road safety interventions. It presents a multifaceted approach regarding the intricacy, sustainability, and enactment of road safety concerns witnessed in the country. Overall, a comprehensive illustration of road safety assessment and transport management has been discussed in the light of government guidelines. The role of government and provincial transportation authorities has been defined considering the institutional setting, infrastructure, maneuverability, statutes, policies, and commuters" perspectives. Furthermore, pressing needs for reforms at the institutional, operative, and physical levels have been highlighted in view of policymakers and vehicular users.
