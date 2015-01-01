Abstract

Although drowning is significant health problem, it is less attention paying. World Health Organization reported that drowning is most common cause of death. It was said that the death from drowning is more than the death from war or HIV infection. Drowning in the children below 15 years old wad elevated to be a world public health problem. Factors affecting drowning are personal, environmental and social factor. HuaSai sub-district is the area plenty of canals, ditches, irrigation canal, and ponds. In 2021, two senior elementary students drowned. Thus, this study, a part of HuaSai drowning prevention model in senior elementary students, aimed to develop a conceptual framework for HuaSai drowning prevention in senior elementary students. Literature review was done from 23 sources and synthesized information by Walker & Avant concept analysis. The result showed the element of the conceptual framework of FAST-Learning consisting of 1) F: Factor relating to drowning assessment 2) A: Analyzing the gap for improvement, 3) S: Skill improvement, 4) T: Treating to close the gap, and 5) Learning: Learning community for drowning prevention. This conceptual framework could be applied in the research on drowning prevention as well as drowning prevention guideline, especially in senior elementary students.



Keywords : Conceptual Framework, Drowning Prevention, Senior Elementary Students

Language: en