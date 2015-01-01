|
Citation
|
Liu S, Dong S, Wang Z. J. Marriage Fam. 2021; 83(4): 1099-1115.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Council on Family Relations, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE The current study examined whether and how mothers' personal history of childhood maltreatment related to control strategies toward their children during infancy in mainland China. Background Although previous studies have linked mothers' history of childhood maltreatment to negative control with their children, no study has systematically investigated the effect of maternal history of childhood maltreatment on control strategies varying in the levels of power assertion and its underlying mechanisms.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Childhood Maltreatment; Infancy; Intergenerational Transmission; Marital Relations; Parenting