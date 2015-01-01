Abstract

OBJECTIVE This study examined within- and between-person associations among interparental conflict (IPC), threat appraisals, temperament, and anxiety to evaluate how these risk processes unfold at the daily level in adolescence. Background Adolescence is a developmental period of increased risk for anxiety, and exposure to IPC in the home elevates this risk. Specifically, adolescents who perceive IPC as threatening are at particularly high risk for anxiety, yet less is known about how characteristics of the adolescent (temperamental effortful control and dispositional levels of anxiety), as well as characteristics of the family (usual IPC), may temper this risk pathway.



METHOD The sample included 151 adolescents and their caregivers who completed baseline surveys and 21 daily surveys. Longitudinal mixed models were used to test within- and between-person associations between IPC and threat appraisals, and threat appraisals and anxious mood, including moderators of effortful control, dispositional anxiety, and usual IPC.



RESULTS On days when IPC was higher than usual adolescents perceived more threat, and on days when adolescents perceived more threat they had higher levels of anxious mood. Within-person links between IPC and threat appraisals were moderated by usual IPC and adolescent dispositional anxiety levels. The within-person link between situational threat and anxious mood was moderated by dispositional anxiety levels.



CONCLUSION The results underscore the importance of considering individual differences in within-person effects of IPC and threat appraisals on adolescent daily anxiety.

