Gemke P, den Hengst M, Rosmalen FV, Boer AD. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(1): 190-207.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15614263.2019.1689135

Police organisations worldwide have adopted intelligence-led policing (ILP) as a new policing strategy. However, these organisations often struggle with the implementation of ILP. Literature suggests that successful implementation of ILP requires changes to a broad range of organisational aspects. It is however unclear what these aspects are and how they affect ILP. This research aims to identify organizational factors that enable ILP in the Dutch police, by means of a literature review and a case study, by conducting 15 investigations on organized drugs crime, football and safety in two different units of the Dutch police. Various elements have been identified that affect the functioning of ILP. These elements have been categorized into technological, structural, cultural, and people, which are integrated into a maturity model. By means of the maturity model the enablers can be assessed, priorities for improvement can be determined and targeted improvement strategies can be derived. The findings and the maturity model can help police organisations to improve the implementation of ILP.

Keywords: Soccer


Language: en

case study; Intelligence-led policing; knowledge management; maturity model; organizational factors

