Tidmarsh P, Sharman S, Hamilton G. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(1): 475-490.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15614263.2019.1697266

unavailable

This study explored police officers' perceptions of specialist training for sexual offence investigations, as well as the skills and qualities needed to investigate sexual crime. The sample included 41 Australian police officers who completed anonymous questionnaires before, immediately after, and 9-12 months following a 4-week intensive course that focused on the Whole Story framework for conducting sexual offence investigations.

RESULTS indicated that the training changed officers' perceptions to be more consistent with the information learned in the specialist course. Following training, officers placed greater importance on the specialist nature of sexual offence investigations, the specialist nature of interviewing adults and children, and evidence about the relationship between the suspect and the victim. Empathy, good communication, and open-mindedness were deemed to be particularly important attributes for investigating sexual crime. Potential implications for police forces and trainers are discussed, along with suggestions for future research.


Investigation; police training; sex crime; sexual abuse; whole story framework

