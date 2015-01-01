SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pichler AS, Powell M, Sharman SJ, Westera N, Goodman-Delahunty J. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(1): 938-952.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15614263.2019.1689133

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In many jurisdictions, child witness interviews are pre-recorded and played in court as complainants' evidence-in-chief in cases of child sexual abuse (CSA). The present study examined whether and how legal professionals discuss child witness interviews in the course of CSA trials. The trial transcripts of a sample of 85 child sexual abuse complainants (aged 6-17 years; 19 males) from three Australian jurisdictions were examined. Thematic analysis of all discussions between legal professionals about the child witness interview was conducted. Interviews were discussed for the majority (95.3%) of complainants. Three themes were identified: (1) problems with using the interviews as evidence-in-chief, (2) legal issues around the admissibility of interview topics and judicial directions, and (3) trial planning including availability of interview transcripts for jurors and the loss of recorded interviews. These results highlight the potential downstream effects that child witness interviews can have in CSA trials.


Language: en

Keywords

Australia; child sexual abuse; child sexual abuse trials; Child witness interviewing

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print