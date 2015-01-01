|
Verkampt F, Dodier O, Milne R, Ginet M. Police Pract. Res. 2021; 22(2): 1130-1154.
Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
A context-driven analysis was performed to assess the quality of French investigative interviews with three age groups of child witnesses (under 7 years old, 7-10 years old, and 11-17 years old). We measured how age was related to the quality of 24 real-life interviews by evaluating how child-centered the interview was: (i) did it follow recommendations for each phase of the interview and, (ii) was the questioning style appropriately adapted to the child's previous answer.
age; child witnesses; dynamics of verbal exchanges; Investigative interviewing; questioning techniques