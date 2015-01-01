Abstract

Use of force is among the most contentious issue facing law enforcement today. Unfortunately, much of the conversation surrounding use of force is driven by misunderstandings, in large part the result of lacking data. Despite repeated calls for more and better information regarding police use of force, departments and agencies have been slow to adopt useful mechanisms for gathering data. This article highlights the Subject Behaviour-Officer Response (SB-OR) template used to collect data in relation to instances where force is applied by the police in Vancouver, British Columbia. It examines the premises underlying the SB-OR, as well as its specific characteristics. The article then identifies challenges to the implementation of SB-OR-type reporting procedures, and attempts to rebut some possible points of resistance. Finally, the article outlines some of the important ways that the data from SB-ORs can be used to improve police use of force.

Language: en