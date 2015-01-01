SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Newell CJ, Ricciardelli R, Czarnuch SM, Martin K. Police Pract. Res. 2022; 23(1): 111-124.

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/15614263.2021.1979398

unavailable

Mental disorders are prevalent among public safety personnel (PSP) yet many people working across public safety professions appear reluctant to seek care for mental health-related concerns. Given the prevalence and impact of compromised mental health on these populations, finding ways to increase use of psychological support for police staff and officers is necessary. We conducted an interview and focus groups (n= 9) with police service members (n= 33) to examine the barriers police officers (n= 25) and communicators (n= 8) report facing when seeking treatment, and their suggestions for improving access to treatment. We identified three main barriers: stigma, worries about confidentiality, and occupation-specific experience with people in the community who present in mental distress. Three suggestions emerged from our participants that may improve current mental health support, namely, ensuring confidentiality, easy-to-use electronic resources, and access to occupation-specific content. We discuss the implications of our results with suggestions for policy and practice.


communicators; help-seeking; mental health; Police; stigma

